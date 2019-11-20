BRYAN, Texas — Four students at Bryan High School are looking to make a change in their community and school members from VKOT, or Vikings Kicking Out Tobacco were chosen to attend Texas’s Drug Free Youth leadership council retreat.

The statewide retreat taking place this weekend focuses on learning more strategies about drug prevention.

“To me that means that I support my community through service and then achieve different goals related to advocacy and prevention for drugs, alcohol and mainly tobacco,” said Senior Caleb Peterson.

Around 20 to 25 students are chosen across the Lonestar State. The students will receive training to be a strong Youth Leadership Council member.

Two students are looking forward to returning to the retreat for a second time.

“Even though we have people within our community that are passionate about the same cause, people helping others, it’s pretty cool that people all around the state are able to all come together and all fight for the same cause,” said Junior Veronica Vernago.

“I enjoy going to meet other people that are driven like I am, like-minded people, because as iron sharpens iron, be a better person for yourself, and I’d like to be a better person, a better version of myself. So whenever you’re put around people that try to push you to be the best you can, it really rubs off on you,” said Senior Nicholas McDaniel

The students will receive their training this weekend at Camp Buckner in Burnet.

