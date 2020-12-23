CHI St. Joseph Health in Bryan gets first doses of Moderna vaccine

"Today is a day of hope for all of us," said Theron Park, who is president of St. Joseph Health. "We see this historic day as the beginning of the end."

BRYAN, Texas — CHI St. Joseph Health in Bryan said it has received its first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at its hospital. Health care workers will be the first to be vaccinated, according to federal guidelines. St. Joseph officials said those workers who will be vaccinated first depends on the population they work with and how often they come into potential contact with the coronavirus.

"Today is a day of hope for all of us as we receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and prepare to begin administering them," said Theron Park, who is president of St. Joseph Health. "We hope to be able to gather with our family and friends again soon and that people's lives and livelihoods will be restored."

Today marks a historic victory in the fight against COVID-19 as vaccines were administered to front-line staff across CHI Saint Joseph Health. We are hopeful that this is a milestone step toward the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/cZePyBkcuk — CHI Saint Joseph Health (@chisaintjoseph) December 23, 2020

St. Joseph Health officials also said they support the FDA recommended vaccines. They said while they know of the unknowns when a new vaccine is developed, the COVID-19 vaccine has enough information and enough data to back up its safety when it comes to getting the vaccine. They are encouraging people who have fears to reach out to their doctors for help.

