ELECTION 2020 UPDATE: Voters approve Bryan ISD $175 million bond

BRYAN, Texas — This election year has many people left without nails. Another nail biter of a vote: The Bryan ISD $175 million bond.
With nearly 34,000 votes cast, more than 17,000 voters approved the bond, bringing in 50.4% of the vote. Those in the against column were at 49.6% of the vote.
The plus side of this bond? Bryan ISD was able to get the bond approved without raising the tax rate, which stays at $1.23. According to a press release from the school district, administrators will begin working on projects that are outlined in the bond. This includes safety and security measures, new construction, priority maintenance, Fine Arts improvements and land purchases.
The district has been working the last two years on 2 Bonds, 1 Vision. The project total is $187 million and voters approved these bonds without having their taxes raised, something the district is proud of.
In a series of stories by KAGS' Tristan Lewis, the bond will go towards not just getting students and staff the things they need to continue towards success, it creates opportunities to connect students and staff on a more intimate level.
