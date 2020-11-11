ELECTION 2020 UPDATE: Voters approve Bryan ISD $175 million bond

It was another close vote but it's official. The bond went through with 50.4% of the vote.

BRYAN, Texas — This election year has many people left without nails. Another nail biter of a vote: The Bryan ISD $175 million bond.

With nearly 34,000 votes cast, more than 17,000 voters approved the bond, bringing in 50.4% of the vote. Those in the against column were at 49.6% of the vote.

The plus side of this bond? Bryan ISD was able to get the bond approved without raising the tax rate, which stays at $1.23. According to a press release from the school district, administrators will begin working on projects that are outlined in the bond. This includes safety and security measures, new construction, priority maintenance, Fine Arts improvements and land purchases.

The final votes have been counted, and the $175,000,000 Bryan ISD 2020 Bond was approved by voters! Coupled with the 2019 Bond, that is $187,000,000 approved by voters in two years without raising the tax rate!#2Bonds1Vision #BryanProudhttps://t.co/LAHf5EnA6n pic.twitter.com/jindcPEoBk — Bryan ISD (@BryanISD) November 11, 2020

The district has been working the last two years on 2 Bonds, 1 Vision. The project total is $187 million and voters approved these bonds without having their taxes raised, something the district is proud of.