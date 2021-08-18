Bryan ISD educators adapt to a new, uncertain school year

Teachers from across the school district are working hard to ensure students have a safe and exciting time at school

BRYAN, Texas — On Tuesday, Bryan ISD began class as students and teachers returned to school after a summer break with mixed emotions.

After Governor Abbott’s decision to remove mask mandates from schools, Bryan ISD was left in a bind along with other school districts across the State. The district made the decision to encourage both students and staff members, alike, to wear masks, rather than making it a requirement.

The biggest change, though, comes for educators as policies coming from the federal government have since been removed.

Last school year, the federal government gave educators additional days off if they were to contract COVID-19 and were forced to quarantine. Now, since the support no longer exists, school staff members across Texas are being required to use their personal days if they were to quarantine.

Each school district has a different set number of days they allow educators to be off, but the State of Texas gives them five days to add to that number.