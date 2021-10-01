Bryan ISD alumna one of eight National Finals Rodeo "National Anthem Contest" finalists

Layne Lampley is a 2013 Rudder High School graduate and is competing for a chance to sing the National Anthem at the NFR in Las Vegas

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD alumna Layne Lampley is one of eight contestants vying for a chance to sings our nation's Star-Spangled Banner at the National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Lampley, a 2013 Rudder High School graduate, is competing in a nationwide contest where the winner is decided by public vote. Layne was active in choir, earned a spot in the All-State Choir in 2011 and 2012. She was also a varsity soccer player at Rudder High.

Lampley hopes to represent the City of Bryan and the Brazos Valley but she needs your help. To submit your vote, visit this link here. Voting ends Monday, Oct. 4.