The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees promoted two Bryan ISD leaders to open principal positions. Mandy Wells, elementary language arts coordinator, will lead Houston Elementary, and JoLyn Bricker, assistant director of elementary curriculum and instruction, will become the new principal at Johnson Elementary.

“Johnson and Houston are in very good hands,” Superintendent Christie Whitbeck said. “We are very fortunate to have two strong candidates at Bryan ISD ready to take the helm. I can’t wait to work with Mandy and JoLyn in continuing the forward trajectory at both schools.”

Wells will replace Susan Finch, who retired at the end of the school year. Wells earned a Master of Education and Bachelor of Science degrees from Tarleton State University and has 13 years of campus and district leadership experience. She began her career as a teacher at Killeen ISD and went on to serve as an assistant principal in Killeen ISD and Georgetown ISD before joining Bryan ISD in 2016 as the elementary language arts coordinator.

Bricker, who takes over for Amy Newbold at Johnson, has eight years of campus and district leadership experience as well as 20 years of experience as an elementary teacher. She served as an assistant principal and has held multiple central office positions in Bryan ISD. Bricker earned a Master of Education degree from the University of Texas at Tyler and Bachelor of Science degree from Baylor University.

© 2018 KAGS