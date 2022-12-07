Bryan ISD Board of Trustees elects new officers for executive positions

Bryan ISD selects some familiar faces for new positions on the board.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees announces its newly elected President, Vice President and Secretary for the coming term.

Taking over for five-year Board President, Mark McCall, is Dr. Julie Harlin.

Dr. Harlin served as the Vice President for three years and has been a member of the board for six years.

The proposition of leading this Board of Trustees has Dr. Harlin looking forward to fulfilling her duties.

"I am excited to continue the legacy of leadership in continuing to support the great work of Bryan ISD and our Superintendent Ginger Carrabine."

Filling Dr. Harlin's Vice President Position is Dr. Deidra Davis.

Dr. Davis has held a position on the board since late 2020 and she is pleased with it's decision to grant her the seat.

"I truly appreciate the school board members' confidence in me assuming the role as VP, and I'll do everything I can to continue to serve the district and the board president."

The Secretary position will remain the same with Felicia Benford, who has been a member of the board for over 16 years.

In addition to these positions, Leo Gonzalez II joins the board after he was elected by voters as Single Member District 3.

To view more information on this election, visit here.