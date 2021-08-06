Bryan ISD breaks ground on third intermediate school

The corner of Bonham Dr. and Wilkes Rd. will be home to Bryan ISD’s third intermediate school in 2023.

BRYAN, Texas — “We’re gonna serve grades five and 6,” BISD Superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck said, “This will alleviate students from Long and Rayburn allowing us to have about 803 different locations.”

Friday morning was a big day for many people, but the focus was on the students.

“I think in the long run and it will take a little while because of their age to really realize it, but they will go wow my community really believed in me and what I have the ability to do in my life,” chairman and parents Amy DuBose said.

There’s a sense of reluctance for some.

“Leaving elementary is so tough,” Principal of Bonham Gloria Garcia-Rhodes said, “Then they have to move to what I call the big school. Well, guess what, the big school is going to be right across the street!”

The chance to ease kids into the next chapter of their lives, that’s what this is all about.

“It’s not just a building, it’s a place to learn and it’s all about our kids,” Dr. Whitbeck said.

The plan for building a third intermediate school has been discussed for 2 years and it’s finally coming to fruition.

“When we started meeting, I was like oh my gosh this is amazing,” DuBose said, “Looking at the numbers, looking at the impact, looking at the size of our intermediates and realizing our little babies were going into much larger schools than they were used to.”

Dr. Whitbeck, Garcia-Rhodes and DuBose don’t have to wait much longer for another solution.