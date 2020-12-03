BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD students are getting an extended spring break. School district officials have decided to cancel classes for next week due to coronavirus concerns.

Classes are expected to resume March 23, 2020. The district will be giving updates on any future closings.

This latest news comes in the midst of other schools in secondary districts and higher education campuses canceling classes all over the nation due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus. The districts are canceling the classes out of caution; stopping the spread of coronavirus will help contain it and keep cases at a minimum.

While there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Brazos County at this time, it's important to be prepared, according to the Brazos County Health District. Dr. Seth Sullivan talked with the community Wednesday on things that can be done right now to stop the spread.

"What we do know works is hand-washing and this concept of social distancing," Dr. Sullivan said. Social distancing can stop the spread of coronavirus and help contain it. While it's not great to miss out on concerts, sporting events or the rodeo, Dr. Sullivan said you should make your health your top priority.

This is a developing story. We'll bring you more updates as soon as they are available.

