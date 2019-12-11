BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD celebrated Veteran’s Day in their own special way.

Students at Sam Houston Elementary School participated in a virtual race to raise money for wreaths for veterans, and money was raised each time a child signed up to run.

“They are paying partial payment for a wreath that’s going to be put on a tombstone somewhere on the national cemetery where the veterans are buried, and then they put them all out on Christmas time, so it helps to pay for those,” said Sam Houston PE teacher Jessica Schexnailder.

Kids dressed up to run in their most patriotic colors to recognize the sacrifices veterans have made for the country.

And over at Kemp Carver Elementary School, students were encouraged to bring a vet to school.

“We like the fact that students bring their family members and relatives and people they know to the program because lots of time they weren’t asking. They might not even know that an uncle or a grandparent were veteran and so it’s a good way for education to understand what a veteran is and what affects all of us. There’s not one of us that’s not affected in some way but whether it’s a family member or someone we know and love that’s been deployed,” said Community Engagement Specialist Curt Allison.

The virtual race and Take a Vet to School Day program were open to schools across the nation.

