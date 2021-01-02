Bryan ISD fills open Board of Trustees seat for District 5

David Stasny will fill the seat until the next normal school board election in November of 2021.

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees has selected David Stasny to fill the vacant District 5 seat. Stasny was selected by the board February 1.

At the Board of Trustees meeting Monday, Vice President Julie Harlin read a statement on behalf of President Mark McCall on why the decision was made to go with Stasny.

McCall stated he reached out to qualified candidates serving on Bryan ISD committees, however, none were able to fill the open position. McCall said he then announced anyone living in District 5 was free to apply to fill the seat, and while the school board got 10 applications, several of them were disqualified because they didn't live in District 5, didn't meet the minimum age requirement or were either employed by Bryan ISD or were related to someone who was. You are not allowed to be on the board if you are in any of those categories.

Out of the original 10 applications, Stasny's being one of them, the board selected three to move on to the next phase. One of those three withdrew from consideration after notice of a possible job relocation. The board then discussed the final two candidates and ultimately decided on Stasny to fill the seat. One of the biggest deciding factors was Stasny's history with the school board, serving 30 years for At-large District 6 when he was unseated by Deidra Davis in the 2020 election by 284 votes.

Stasny will serve the position until the next normal school board election in November of 2021.