BRYAN, Texas -- At a special meeting on Thursday the Bryan ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved Mario Bye as the new principal of James Earl Rudder High School.

For the last two years he has served as the principal of Liberty Hill High School.

From 2011 to 2016 he was an associate principle at Seven Lakes High School in Katy ISD, having served as a grade-level principal for the five previous years at the same school.

With 22 years of experience in education, "Mario is a proven leader who is known for fostering a collaborative culture with his staff, parents, and students," said Superintendent Christie Whitbeck.

"I know that he will continue the great things happening at Rudder, but will also bring his own brand of excellence and creative ideas to the school with his approachable style of leadership."

Bye has a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from the University of Houston and a Master’s in Educational Administration from Prairie View A&M University.

