Superintendent Ginger Carrabine said, "the reclassified positions will allow for more concentrated support for campus".

BRYAN, Texas — The Board of Trustees has selected both Linda Montoya and Jennifer Warren as executive directors on Monday, June 20 board meeting.

Jennifer Warren, former district director, was selected as Bryan ISD executive director of special programs. Linda Montoya, former elementary principal, was selected as executive director of school leadership.

Both Warren and Montoya both graduated from Texas A&M University.

Join us in congratulating Jones Elementary Principal Linda Montoya on her approval as a Bryan ISD Executive Director of School Leadership tonight and congratulating and welcoming Jennifer Warren as Bryan ISD's Executive Director of Special Programs!



More: https://t.co/W0gzCJC3Rj pic.twitter.com/A3FsQlpvB6 — Bryan ISD (@BryanISD) June 21, 2022

Warren earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Texas A&M University. She also earned a Master of Education degree from Stephen F. Austin State University. Currently, Warren is a doctoral candidate at Lamar University. She has superintendent and principal certifications and certifications in special education, for deaf/hard of hearing, early childhood-fourth grade, gifted and talented.

"This is a special place, The Bryan-College Station community has provided me with so much. I’m thankful for the opportunity to give back to it by serving its future generations".Warren said.

Montoya received a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from Texas A&M University in 1988. Montoya served as the principal of Jones Elementary for the past 11 years. Montoya will be one of three executive directors in the school leadership department.