BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD is hosting an open house for its new education complex and the community is invited to come and celebrate! It's happening from 2 - 4 p.m. at the Bryan Career & Technical Education Complex, also known as CTEC, on Mumford Drive.

This is a chance for the school district to thank everyone who helped make the project possible.

"This has been about a two year process," David Reynolds, director of CTEC, said. "We've been planning for this the last couple years. It was purchased about a year ago by Bryan ISD. It was purchased for us to expand several of our technical education programs."

The education center will be used to help students learn more about industrial robotics and engineering. There will also be classes on automotive technology, construction and welding.

A short dedication ceremony will take place at 2:15 p.m. as the building is being named in honor of two long-time Bryan ISD employees. Becky Seale taught and worked for the school district for 47 years. Michael Kristynik, now a retired educator, is a 27 year employee of Bryan ISD.

The celebration will include facility tours and you'll be able to take a look at some of the student projects that have been in progress. Students will also be holding demonstrations with the state of the art equipment.

Bryan CTE Complex Dedication Event by Bryan ISD and Bryan Career & Technical Education Complex on Sunday, October 20 2019 with 169 people interested and 61 people going.

The complex is one of only 10 inaugural regional CTEC centers in Texas and will focus on teaching students and building the future workforce of the Brazos Valley.

RELATED: Local hotel employees participate in sex trafficking prevention training

RELATED: "Stop the Bleed" provides high school students confidence handling dangerous situations