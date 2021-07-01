Bryan ISD names Kathy Riley as new Navarro Elementary School principal

Riley was previously the school's assistant principal

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees voted to unanimously approve the selection of Kathy Riley as the new Principal of Navarro Elementary, the school district announced Thursday.

Riley previously worked as the school's assistant principal and has worked in public education for over 20 years. Prior, Riley spent nine years as the elementary math coordinator at Fort Bend ISD.

"I am honored to be named the new principal at Navarro Elementary," Riley said in a press release. "I will continue the amazing job of the principals that have come before me. Navarro has an amazing staff, students and families that support the motto of ‘Children First. Always!’ We will continue to grow and build a community that encourages and strives for excellence."