Bryan ISD hires new Assistant Director of Safety and Security

An experienced safety and security expert joins the school district.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD hires Richard (Rich) Himmel to be the new Assistant Director of Safety and Security at the school district's board meeting on Monday, Nov. 14.

Himmel has spent over 30 years in law enforcement.

Prior to this hiring, Himmel served 27 years with the Orange County Sheriff's Department in Southern California and most recently as an armed security sergeant at Texas A&M University.

Bryan ISD Superintendent, Ginger Carrabine, said that "Bringing Rich and his years of safety and security experience across multiple disciplines is a huge asset to Bryan ISD."

The school district always wants to keep the children's safety at the forefront as Carrabine adds "We're committed to making safety and security our top priority and this hire is just another one of the ways we continue to emphasize it."

Himmel begins his work with Bryan ISD on Nov. 28.

