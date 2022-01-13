Bryan ISD hosts Q&A to help with superintendent search

The session was held on Wednesday and parents expressed their hopes and concerns for the district.

BRYAN, Texas — The Texas Association of School Boards executive search services has started to work with Bryan ISD to find the next superintendent for the district. In a Q and A on Wednesday, parents got to express their hopes and concerns for the district.

"It was a great opportunity for us to provide some input, which is great that the district is willing to accept our thoughts and our opinions and our concerns and they're not afraid of that. I think some districts get kind of scared of what people are going to say and it becomes a pr issue," Bryan ISD parent Amy Dubose said. "I think that they're very open. They want parent engagement. They want community engagement to be able to get the best possible person in this position."

Some of the main concerns brought up by parents were ones of diversity. Though Bryan ISD is nearly 60% Hispanic, no one on the school board would identify as such.

“We need a bilingual, and bicultural staff," Bryan ISD parent, Celina Vasquez said. "Possibly a superintendent who's bilingual and reflects the demographics of our district and our community.

Bryan ISD parent of four Andrea Wright feels she did not see enough African American teachers in her oldest son's tenure at Bryan ISD.

"He never had an influential teacher, that was a person of color, I.E. He never had a science teacher that was African American. He never had a math teacher that was African American, not to say they’re not there. He's just never experienced it." Wright said.

Almost all the parents in attendance did highlight that one of the district's biggest strengths is its diversity, so having a superintendent that can connect all its parents and students is key.