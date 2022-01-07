Consultant group to assist with Bryan ISD superintendent search

The school district's previous superintendent, Dr. Christie Whitbeck, has moved to Fort Bend ISD

BRYAN, Texas — The Texas Association of School Boards Executive Search Services has started to work with Bryan ISD and find the next superintendent for the district.

Marian Strauss, a senior consultant with the group, said the nonprofit has worked with roughly 900 school districts since 1984. These include areas Caldwell and Brenham ISD.

Additionally, the organization helped Bryan ISD in 2016 for its previous superintendent search.

The school district's previous superintendent, Dr. Christie Whitbeck, was selected as the lone finalist for a position with Fort Bend ISD in August and has since assumed her position.

After, the district spoke with the Texas Association of School Boards who is asking the board for recommendations to help guide their search.

With Bryan ISD serving more than 16,000 students, Strauss said that larger school districts often take longer when it comes to hiring a superintendent than smaller school districts.

Strauss added that it normally takes them 120 days for the search process, but they haven’t started accepting applications for Bryan ISD.

“Not everyone is a good fit but there are people out there who will understand the culture, the progress, and the growth that Bryan is seeing and be a great fit,” said Strauss.