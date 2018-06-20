BRYAN, Texas -- On Monday night The Bryan ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved Matthew LeBlanc as Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs.

LeBlanc has spent 16 years working in media and public education communications.

After earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism from Ithaca College, LeBlanc began his career as a reporter.

For the past 3 years LeBlanc served as the Director of Communications for Temple ISD and successfully marketed a voter-approved $136.5 million bond package.

A resident of Bryan for the past seven years, LeBlanc states that he is looking forward to working with Dr. Whitbeck and the communications team.

"Bryan is a wonderful school district moving in a great direction, filled with people who work passionately to make sure children receive an incredible, well-rounded education that sets them up for success in life,” LeBlanc said.

“I'm honored to have the opportunity to join Dr. Whitbeck and her team, and work to encourage the heart and tell the story as we put children first. Always."

Superintendent Christie Whitbeck says he will be a valued addition to the Bryan ISD team.

“Matthew’s experience in both the public education and media arenas make him an ideal fit for Bryan ISD,” said Dr. Whitbeck.

“He comes highly recommended as a person who knows the importance of both internal and external communications, as well as one who leads with integrity and passion.”

