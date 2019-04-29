BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan ISD student at a Disciplinary Alternative Educational Program has been diagnosed with bacterial meningitis, according to a press release.

The Brazos County Health District and Bryan ISD are working together to treat anyone who may have been exposed to the infected student.

Bacterial meningitis is infectious. Common symptoms of bacterial meningitis include fever, headache, and stiff neck. Other symptoms may include rash, nausea, vomiting, discomfort looking into bright lights, confusion, and sleepiness, according to the Brazos County Health District.