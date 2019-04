BRYAN, Texas — Kathleen Menchaca, a second-grade teacher at Jones Elementary in Bryan Independent School District has been named one of six finalists for 2019 Texas Teacher of the Year.

Public voting for the award will be open April 25 – May 6. To vote for a finalist, head here: http://bit.ly/2VraqgW .

The 2019 Texas Teacher of the year award will be announced next week during Teacher Appreciation Week. The grand prize winner will receive $5,000.