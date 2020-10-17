Bryan man arrested for DWI after allegedly driving car into neighbor's apartment

Jordan Alvarado, 30, is accused of DWI, his second, according to court records. No one was home at the time of the crash, police said.

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man has been arrested after he allegedly drove his car into his neighbor's apartment, caving in the front door and causing the brick wall to crumble.

Jordan Alvarado, 30, is charged with DWI. According to an arrest record, this DWI appears to be his second.

Police were called to an apartment complex the 3400 block of Sandra Dr. just after 1 a.m. Saturday. Witnesses allegedly told police a car being driven by a man, later identified as Alvarado, was seen driving through the parking lot of the apartment complex and ran over some trees before plowing into one of the front doors of an apartment.

When officers got to the scene, they went inside the damaged apartment, but said no one was inside at the time of the crash. They said they could hear someone yelling next door and realized it was Alvarado, who was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher.

Officers said they went next door to Alvarado's apartment and he stepped outside to talk. Officers said Alvarado had minor injuries to his upper body and face that appeared to be consistent with him being in a car crash. They said he was also bleeding from his mouth.

Alvarado allegedly told the officers he had been in a fight with several people at a local bar. Officers said Alvarado appeared to be intoxicated because he was unsteady on his feet and had difficulty walking and speaking.