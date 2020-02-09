Bryan man charged with several counts of child pornography

Authorities said the man admitted to sharing and downloading the images and videos, most of which were children between the ages of 2 and 11.

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man is accused of viewing, sharing, downloading and transmitting child pornography.

Kyle Simmons, 25, is charged with five counts of child pornography. Authorities said Simmons also told them he was in possession of the material as well.

Authorities said they received communication from the National Center for missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and investigators with the Criminal Investigations Division Child Exploitation Unit began looking into a tip sent in from a social media service. The service said a user had been flagged for uploading multiple files of child pornography.

On September 1, investigators served a search warrant at Simmons' home. They said Simmons admitted to having child pornography and sharing it with others online.

Investigators said they found multiple videos and pictures of children, mostly between the ages of 2 and 11, exposing themselves in a sexual manner. Some of the pictures also had adults with the children.