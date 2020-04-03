BRYAN, Texas — It may be the case of the not so perfect gentleman. It could also be a case of a hard lesson learned for his victim. A Bryan man is accused of stealing a woman's car outside a local gas station, but it's what he did before he allegedly stole the car that makes this case interesting.

Elisha Mosley-Garza, 19, is charged with theft of property greater than $30,000, but less than $150,000.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Food Mart on the 1500 block of William J. Bryan Pkwy. A woman called police after she said she witnessed her new 2019 Audi SUV being stolen out of the parking lot.

The woman told police she was just running into the store for a second, and left her vehicle with its engine running. She said her car has a push-button ignition and she thought the car couldn't run without her proximity key nearby, according to court documents.

As she was walking up to the door of the store, she said a man held the door for her so she could walk in. She told police as she began moving around the store, she watched that same man, later identified as Mosley-Garza, get into the driver's seat of her car and drive away.

When police arrived, they looked at the store's surveillance video and watched what the woman had just described. Police said Mosely-Garza walked out of the store and held the door for her, but kept his eyes on the car she had just walked away from. After walking around the Audi, police said Mosely-Garza looked into the store one more time and then got into the car and drove away.

Officers who were on an unrelated call later spotted Mosely-Garza and detained him. Mosely-Garza told them he had just gotten out of jail that morning and admitted he stole the vehicle from the Food Mart's parking lot. Just after 9 a.m., officers found the stolen vehicle. The woman said the car had been purchased for her by family members just recently and did not believe anything in the vehicle had been stolen.

Mosley-Garza is back in the Brazos County Jail and is on an $8,000 bond.

