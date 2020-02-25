COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Bryan man is accused of stealing over $3,500 in bras, panties and other merchandise from a store at the Post Oak Mall.

Michael Kennedy, 41, is charged with theft of property of over $2,5000 but less than $30,000. According to court documents, Kennedy was working with two other women when the theft happened at the Victoria's Secret store in the mall. At this time, the two women, who were named in the report, have not yet been charged in this case.

According to the report, the theft happened on January 6 just after 3 p.m. at the Victoria's Secret store at the Post Oak Mall. According to the timestamps on the surveillance video, the theft of $3,693 took a little over five minutes.

Court documents stated two women walked into the store, each carrying large purses and within two minutes could be seen stacking up large piles of panties. A few seconds later, investigators said a man, who they identified as Kennedy, walked into the store and goes to the two women. One woman is seen putting the piles of panties into the other woman's purse and then takes out a security cutting tool from her purse, according to court documents.

Investigators said the woman then begins cutting security tags off of bras and setting them aside. The other woman then hands a plastic bag from another store and gives it to Kennedy and the other woman begins putting the bras in the bag, according to investigators.

Before walking out, investigators said Kennedy grabbed a black backpack, valued at $58 and the three walked out of the store, a little more than five minutes than after they walked in, according to court documents. Investigators said the trio stole 144 panties valued at $2,088, 26 bras valued at $1,500 and the black backpack.

Kennedy remains in the Brazos County Jail at this time. A check of his criminal history shows prior convictions of theft but also has charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, drugs and other theft charges which he has served time for.

We will update this information if the other two people who investigators believe are involved in this case are charged.

