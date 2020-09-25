Bryan man charged after allegedly causing $20k in damages to room at Stella Hotel

Simon Rader is also charged with making terroristic threats after hotel guests said they overheard him saying he was going to kill everyone at the hotel.

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man was arrested early Friday morning after allegedly causing $20,000 in damage at a room at the Stella Hotel.

Simon Rader, 23, is charged with criminal mischief, making a terroristic threat in a public place and criminal trespass.

Bryan police officers were called to the Stella Hotel on the 4100 block of Lake Atlas Drive just before 1 a.m. Hotel management told police Rader, who was not a guest at the hotel, was in a room on the sixth floor. It was believed a member of the staff had possibly left the room open.

Officers talked with guests at the hotel, who had reported to management that Rader, while riding the elevator, told them he had a knife and was going to kill everyone in the hotel.

Officers said they went up to the sixth floor and found the room because Rader was yelling. They said they could hear things being thrown around the room. Officers said they tried to talk Rader down but he was refusing to cooperate with them.

Just before 2 a.m., officers said they heard a window being broken and due to concerns over Rader attempting to jump out the window, officers broke through the barricaded door and arrested Rader. Police said Rader was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Officers said the room, which was only occupied by Rader, was left destroyed. They said the couch, bed, mirror, TV and window and shower curtains were damaged. The lamps were pulled from the sheet rock and an end table, which Rader allegedly used to break the window, was also left damaged. Officers said the pictures, mirrors, lamps and phone were also broken. Hotel management estimated the damage to be around $20,000.