Bryan man arrested after stabbing on Clear Leaf Drive

It happened on the 900 block of Clear Leaf Drive. Police said they responded to a call for help in which the victim reported they had been stabbed in the face. When officers got to the scene, they said they found Sanchez-Infante's hands covered in blood and the victim with several stab wounds to their face and head, including one just below their eye. There were also children at the home at the time of the stabbing but they were not hurt, according to police.