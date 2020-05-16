Bryan man arrested after stabbing on Clear Leaf Drive

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a person in the head and neck several times Friday.
Rigoberto Sanchez-Infante, 38, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and stalking.
It happened on the 900 block of Clear Leaf Drive. Police said they responded to a call for help in which the victim reported they had been stabbed in the face. When officers got to the scene, they said they found Sanchez-Infante's hands covered in blood and the victim with several stab wounds to their face and head, including one just below their eye. There were also children at the home at the time of the stabbing but they were not hurt, according to police.
Police said they found a knife with a broken blade inside the home and both pieces were covered in blood. The victim was taken to the hospital and is unknown condition, however, police said they believe Sanchez-Infante intended to kill the victim.
Sanchez-Infante claimed he did not know how the blood got on his hands. Police said he changed his story multiple times. He is currently in the Brazos County Jail on $240,000 bond.
