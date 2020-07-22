Bryan man accused of making a terroristic threat towards Jack in the Box customer

The customer said they were in fear for their life and didn't want to be shot over some fast food.

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man has been arrested for allegedly threatening a drive thru customer at a local fast food restaurant.

Treyvone Mosely, 18, is charged with making a terroristic threat. The customer told police Mosely showed them a gun while they were in the drive thru of a Jack in the Box restaurant.

It happened just before 12:30 am Wednesday on the 900 block of North Earl Rudder Freeway east frontage road. A person called for help after they said three boys approached their car while they were in the drive thru of the Jack in the Box and said the next person who tried to drive up would "get shot." They also reported the person who said it showed them a gun.

When police got to the scene, one of the officers said they spotted three males standing near the speaker box of the drive thru. The officer said they saw one of the males, later identified as Mosley, lean down and put something in the grass. After talking with the three males and the witness, police found the weapon in the grass where the first responding officer had said they had seen Mosely place it.

Upon further investigation, police determined the gun was a fake and appeared to not have the ability to be fired. Mosley said he never had possession of the weapon and he said he never made the threats toward the witness.

Mosely was arrested earlier this year and accused of stealing nearly $1,000 worth of groceries from the Walmart on North Harvey Mitchell Parkway. At the time, he allegedly told police he was worried about the coronavirus and he and the man he was with had "families to feed."