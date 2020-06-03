BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man has been arrested after a reported shooting on Forest Bend Drive Thursday.

Henry Jenkins, 36, is charged with disorderly conduct, discharge of a weapon. He's accused of shooting in the air and at several people during a reported disturbance. Police have not yet found the gun Jenkins allegedly used in the shooting.

It happened around noon on the 2800 block of Forest Bend Drive. Witnesses at the scene said Jenkins got into an argument with another man and Jenkins got a gun out of the trunk of his car. They said Jenkins shot the gun into the air once and then shot three times at people in the area.

After the shooting, the witnesses said Jenkins and another man got into his car and drove away from the scene. Another witness got into their truck and chased after Jenkins. They said Jenkins went off the road and crashed his car into a tree, then got out of the car with the other man and they began running from the wreck.

When police got to the scene of the wrecked car, they said the trunk of the car was open, but there was no gun inside. Police said Jenkins and the other man eventually came out of the wooded area nearby and returned to the scene of the wrecked car. The men were searched, but police said they did not have a handgun on them.

Police said they were unable to find a handgun at either scene, but investigators were able to recover shell casings. They said the shell casings match bullets found with some of Jenkins' possessions at a home on Forest Bend Drive.

Jenkins has since been released from the Brazos County Jail on $2,000 bond.

