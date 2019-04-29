BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department arrested a man who walked into a Post Office angry, displayed his wine bottle, falsely claimed he had a gun and demanded "all the mail," according to the Bryan Police Department.

The customers and employees fled the area and were unharmed. Officers arrived and arrested, Adon Clary, 21, without incident. The Post Office was located at 2121 E. William J Bryan Pkwy.

Clary was charged with Terrorist Threat. A search revealed he did not have any other weapons other than the wine bottle. Evidence suggested he may have been under the influence of alcohol, according to the Bryan Police Department.