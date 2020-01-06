Bryan man arrested during downtown Black Lives Matter protest; accused of taunting crowd

Police said the man was taunting the demonstrators and drove through the protest several times.

BRYAN, Texas — A peaceful demonstration in downtown Bryan Sunday ended with one man being arrested after police claimed he was taunting the crowd and driving recklessly.

Justin Scarborough, 20, of Bryan, is charged with reckless driving. Police said he stopped at the intersection of S. Texas Avenue and 29th Street and made an obscene gesture towards a group of demonstrators. He then allegedly got into his green van and began driving slowly through the intersection and then bumped into a curb before driving off again. Police said he drove through the intersection several more times, driving outside his vehicle.

KAGS TV was at the protest and did catch a man driving outside of a green van a few times on Facebook LIVE video. It is unclear if this man and Scarborough are the same person. The person in our video driving the van appears to be supporting the movement, however, the person is seen driving outside of their vehicle.

The peaceful demonstration was just one of many being held across the Lonestar State, as well as the country. While many other cities, including Houston and Dallas saw many arrests, vandalism and destruction of property, demonstrators in Bryan and in College Station over the weekend worked to keep things on message.

Black Lives Matter demonstration in downtown Bryan, TX. People are lining S Texas Ave. in a peaceful demonstration. #blm #georgefloyd Posted by KAGS TV on Sunday, May 31, 2020

Groups are protesting across the country after George Floyd, a Texas native who was living in Minnesota, died while being arrested by the Minneapolis Police Department. All four officers involved in Floyd's arrest have been fired and one officer, who was seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck as he gasped "I can't breathe", has been arrested and charged with murder.

Many people say one arrest isn't enough and it's too little too late. After several nights of riots and the burning of several city blocks in Minneapolis, the National Guard has been sent in an effort to restore order to the city. Here in Texas, Gov. Abbott has declared a State of Emergency after protests in Austin, Dallas and Houston all escalated.

More protests are planned in the coming days.

Scarborough bonded out of the Brazos County Jail Monday.