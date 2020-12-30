UPDATE: Bryan man arrested for Tuesday night shooting

Investigators said they found the gun used in the shooting, as well as a loaded rifle and a pipe bomb.

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man was arrested Tuesday night after police said he fired several shots inside a home.

John Martin, Jr., 32, is charged with making a terroristic threat. He's accused of threatening to kill members of his immediate and extended family. Upon searching the home after Martin's arrest, police said they found the gun Martin allegedly shot, a loaded rifle and a device that could be described as a pipe bomb.

It happened just after 7 p.m. in the 2900 block of Indiana Avenue. Several calls for help came into dispatch and reported gunfire at a home. When officers got to the scene, they said they heard at least three gunshots come from inside a home.

🚨 Deadly Conduct Arrest 🚨



Just after 7 PM, Officers responded to the 2900 block of Indiana Av for a disturbance involving shots being fired inside a residence. There were no injuries and the suspect has been arrested. There is no danger to the public. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) December 30, 2020

Officers said they tried to get Martin to come out of the house, however, he would not answer their phone calls. Dispatch was able to get ahold of a member of Martin's family, who convinced him to come outside. He was detained at that time, and later, arrested without any further problems. Officers said Martin eventually admitted to shooting the gun in the house.

Police said they started searching the home, but no one else was inside. They said they found several areas of damage inside the house that were possibly caused by the shots being fired. After their initial search, police said they found the gun that was allegedly used in the shooting, a loaded rifle and a device that could be described as a pipe bomb. The bomb squad arrived at the scene and took custody of it. Investigators said they would continue to inspect it.