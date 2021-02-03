Bryan man accused of robbing car owner at knifepoint during test drive

The victim said the man pulled out a knife and demanded they give up their cell phone and spare set of keys.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A Bryan man is in jail after being accused of stealing a car during a test drive in Brazos County.

Shane Prince, 19, is facing a charge of aggravated robbery.

It started just after 3:30 p.m. on February 28 at Tanglewood Park in Bryan. The victim told police they met Prince in the park to potentially sell their vehicle. Prince allegedly asked to take the vehicle for a test drive and the victim said they agreed to be the passenger. The victim said Prince wanted to take the car to a relative's place in the area of Deer Creek Drive in Brazos County.

The victim said while they were waiting for Prince's relative to come to the area, Prince pulled out a six-inch knife with a serrated edge and told the victim to hand over their wallet and spare set of keys. The victim said they got out of the vehicle and Prince drove away.

Later in the evening, deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff's Office reported seeing the vehicle near Texas Avenue. When the deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, they said Prince, who was in the driver's seat, hit one of the BCSO's vehicles. The deputies said Prince was arrested moments later.

According to the deputies, Prince said he had talked with the victim on Facebook Market Place and wanted to test drive the vehicle, but at some point during the ride, just "panicked" and pulled out the knife.