Bryan man accused of breaking into UHAUL, leaves apology note

The man allegedly left a note, saying "Please forgive me, but it was an emergency." He was found sleeping in the cab when he allegedly returned the truck.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — "Please don't turn me in."

A Bryan man allegedly wrote this on an apology note to a local UHAUL company after he allegedly broke into the business and stole one of the trucks.

Dustin Wade, 40, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of body armor, unlawful use of a criminal instrument and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Police were called to UHAUL Moving and Storage, located on the 2300 block of Harvey Mitchell Parkway Thursday around 3:30 p.m. Officers said they found a man, who they later identified as Wade, sleeping in the front seat of a UHAUL truck.

Wade woke up with prompting from officers and allegedly said he was there to return the truck. He then allegedly admitted he had not actually rented it, but had cut the lock of the cargo bay and stolen the keys to drive it off the lot around 1 a.m. that morning. He allegedly told officers he had written a note and left it in the night drop box. The note read "Please forgive me but this was an emergency. I have the 20' truck. Been trying to rent all day." It also stated "I will pay whatever it takes. Please don't turn me in."

Wade allegedly used the truck to move his belongings from a local storage business. Officers said upon searching the truck, they found ballistic body armor and Wade allegedly told them he had traded the piece for other goods with a friend. Due to a previous felony conviction, Wade is not allowed to be in possession of this kind of material.

Officers also said they found a pocket knife and a pellet rifle in the the cab of the truck, as well as a meth pipe. They said they also found methamphetamine in Wade's pants pocket.