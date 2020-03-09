Bryan man charged after allegedly exposing himself to woman on bus

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself on a bus.
Miguel Castillo, 27, is charged with one count of indecent exposure.
Police were called to 327 E. 27th Street at the Greyhound Bus Station in Bryan just before 2 p.m. Wednesday. When they got to the scene, a woman said she had been riding on the bus when she felt a tap on her shoulder. Police said when she turned around, she saw a man, later identified as Castillo, holding his genitals in his hand.
The bus driver told police she heard the woman scream and she called for help right away.
After talking with Castillo, officers said Castillo admitted to them he had exposed himself and did it to get "gratification."
Castillo was arrested and taken to the Brazos County Jail. He posted a $2,000 bond and was released a short time later.