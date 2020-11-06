Police: Hours-long standoff ends peacefully in arrest of Bryan man

The man is accused of beating his girlfriend and pointing a gun at her. She said she was able to escape to a nearby convenience store to call for help.

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man is still in jail after a standoff that police said lasted several hours Wednesday.

David Riley, 24, is charged with aggravated assault with a weapon and interfering with an emergency call. His girlfriend, whom he lives with, said he pulled a gun on her and beat her before she was able to escape and run to a nearby convenience store for help.

Police said they responded to the Shell Texan Mart on the 400 block of N. Harvey Mitchell Lane just after midnight on Wednesday. A woman there told police her boyfriend, later identified as Riley, had beat her and pointed a gun at her several times while the two were inside their apartment.

Police said they could see injuries on the woman. The victim allegedly told police Riley had been drinking and became upset after she made a comment about his shirt. She allegedly told police the two of them began physically fighting from room to room and she tried to call for help, but Riley took the phone away from her. Police said she told them Riley also had a gun and had pointed it at her, also threatening to kill her. When dispatchers called her phone back, the victim told police Riley ended the call.

The woman said she ran from the apartment and ended up at the convenience store so she could call for help. Police went to the apartment to try to talk with Riley and, according to a probable cause statement filed Thursday, said it took "several hours" to make "contact" with Riley before arresting him.