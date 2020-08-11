Victim identified in fatal shooting in Bryan

Police said the second person who was shot was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed in Bryan overnight.

Police said they found Larry Workman, 31, dead at the scene.

The call for help came in just after midnight Sunday and police responded to the 1900 block of Wilderland Circle. Officers said when they got to the scene, Workman was already dead. Another person had also been shot and they were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Bryan authorities

While the investigation into what led up to the shooting is still ongoing, authorities said they do not believe this to be a random act of violence.

However, no arrests have been made at last check in the shooting. If you have any information, please call the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477.