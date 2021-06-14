Bryan man drowns in Lake Bryan

The Bryan Police Department and Texas Game Wardens began searching for the man just after 7 p.m. Sunday.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A Bryan man has been identified as the person who died at Lake Bryan Sunday.

Santos Barrera-Menchu, 32, was found just before 8 p.m. and pulled from the water. The Bryan Fire Department and Texas Game Wardens responded to the scene after a call for help came in just after 7 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses said Barrera-Menchu had gone swimming and went underwater, but never came to the surface.

Authorities said it took about 45 minutes before they were able to find Barrera-Menchu, but they could not save his life.

At this time, no further information is being released. We will update you if more information becomes available.