BRYAN, Texas — A 29-year-old Bryan man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash on Thornberry Drive Saturday night.

It happened around 8 p.m. Officer Kelley McKethan with the Bryan Police Department issued a press release about the crash and said the man was on his motorcycle going northbound when he lost control of the bike and went off the road. He was thrown off the motorcycle and taken to a local hospital. He was later transported to a hospital in Temple.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. If you have any information on this crash, please call the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 979-775-8477. We will update you as more information becomes available.

