Bryan man in need of kidney transplant turns to community for help

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man is in need of a kidney transplant, but the road to get there is not easy. This weekend his family is hosting a benefit to raise money and help with medical costs.

“It’s been like a rollercoaster ride for me," said 41-year-old Jose Bustos.

To say the past few years have been rough is an understatement for Bustos.

Bustos is a type two diabetic and his organs started failing him in 2016. That same year, he was hit by a drunk driver and suffered a heart attack. These conditions have contributed to him needing to undergo quadruple bypass surgery that December.

“It’s hard to tell my loved ones I don’t know what’s going to happen," Bustos said.

Earlier this year Bustos was told his kidneys have failed and began dialysis treatments. Bustos has been advised he needs a kidney transplant.

“The hardest part is mentally," Bustos said. "Not being able to provide for my family. I’ve always been the breadwinner.

With how sick he is and the pandemic going on, it has been hard for Bustos to be able to keep a job because of safety reasons or having to take long lengths of time off for medical reasons. His wife Stephanie Bustos provides the only income for them and their three kids.

“It’s been really hard on the family, but we have faith," said Stephanie Bustos. "We’ve been making it, we still have a roof over our head.”

The personal burden isn’t the only price at stake.

The cost of a kidney transplant is a high one. Bustos was recently denied transplant services because of his finances and the medication costs that would come with it.

To help with the financial burdens, Bustos' family has started a GoFundMe and is holding a benefit for him Saturday.

“The love and support from our family have been amazing," said Stephanie Bustos.

Earlier this year Bustos tested positive for COVID-19. Something his doctors said if were to happen, he would probably not survive. But he did.

Bustos is trying to keep that resilient spirit alive for him and his loved ones as they continue to push through.

“I lean on faith. Faith goes a long way," Bustos said.

The benefit for Bustos' kidney transplant is Saturday, Oct. 24 at El Toro Bar in Bryan from 11 am until the barbecue plates are sold out.

The barbecue plates will be sold for $10. It includes brisket, sausage, beans, rice and a drink. There will also be $5 raffle tickets for the chance to win prizes. Items include a deep-sea fishing trip for two, a Michael Kors purse, Santa's Wonderland tickets and much more.