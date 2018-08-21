BRYAN, Texas - Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating an accident that left one Bryan man in serious condition.

Around noon on Thursday, Derrick Green, 20, was behind the wheel of a red Dodge pickup truck that crashed into the rear of a 1999 Mack dump truck. The accident happened near Highway 21 and Pleasant Hill Road in Brazos County.

The pickup truck caught fire and the blaze was extinguished by passing drivers who stopped to help, using personal fire extinguishers.

Green was air-lifted from the scene and taken to CHI St Joseph's Hospital in Bryan and is listed in serious condition, according to DPS. The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Highway 21 was shut down for about an hour to clear and investigate the accident. The crash remains under investigation.

