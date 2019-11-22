BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A Bryan man who was found guilty of aggravated assault after a shooting at a local bar in 2018 has been sentenced to life in prison.

Charles Dunn, 73, was found guilty on Nov. 20. He was playing dominoes at the Green Hornet bar on San Jacinto Lane on Nov. 18, 2018 when he got into an argument with another man and shot him in the chest. The victim was taken to the hospital and survived.

It's not the first time Dunn had been in trouble with the law over a shooting. At the time of the 2018 shooting, he was on bond for allegedly shooting at another man over a parking spot in 2014.

In 1990, he was accused of shooting a man in the knee and pistol-whipping him. Dunn has a long criminal history that also includes injury to a child, aggravated assault, unlawful carrying of a weapon and evading arrest.

After Dunn jumped bail for the 2018, shooting, the Bryan Police Department, Brazos County Sheriff's Office and the Brazos County District Attorney's Office worked with Crime Stoppers. BCSO deputies arrested Dunn in April of 2019.

"The jury's decision to give life in this case ensures this defendant will not have the opportunity to claim a fourth shooting victim," said Assistant District Attorneys Steve Zimmerman and Maritza Sifuentez-Chavarria. "We appreciate the jury's careful consideration of the facts in this case and their recognition of the ongoing danger that this defendant posed to the safety of our community."

RELATED: Navasota woman accused of stealing nearly $4,000 in merchandise from Victoria's Secret

RELATED: College Station woman accused of hitting autistic man she was supposed to be caring for