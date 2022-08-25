Bryan man protests ordinance for temporary utility relief

Bryan resident Dan Kiniry is calling for a more permanent solution after Bryan city council passed an ordinance due to high utility bills.

BRYAN, Texas — After protests from Bryan residents over high utility bills, Bryan City Council passed an ordinance on the night of Tuesday, Aug, 23 for some temporary relief.

The ordinance temporarily suspends reconnection deposits until Oct. 31 due to increased costs during the extreme heatwave the state saw in June and July.

However the extreme heat waves weren't the only thing driving costs up. Droughts and financial hardships due to inflation were among other reasons that prompted the city council's ordinance, according to Bryan Texas Utilities Executive director of Operations Doug Lyles.

However one resident, Dan Kiniry, believes the board should do more and protested on Wednesday afternoon in downtown Bryan.

"The problem with that is it's a permanent problem that doesn't need a half measurable or a temporary fix," said Kiniry. "Bryan needs to do right, they need to stop hurting our poor neighbors for no reason."