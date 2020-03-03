BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man is being accused of assaulting police officers who were trying to arrest him, and officers tasered the man after they said they tried to arrest him peacefully.

Kevin Kimble, 45, is charged with two counts of assaulting a public servant, one count each of evading arrest and resisting arrest. Police said Kimble also had outstanding warrants for his arrest, including driving without a valid license, possession of drug paraphernalia and having an obscured or altered license plate.

A Bryan police officer was called to the intersection of East 23rd Street and Pierce Street after passersby said Kimble was working on his vehicle and they were concerned he was in the roadway.

Police said Kimble would not let the officer check his ID, but instead, only gave the officer his name. Upon checking his name, the officer said dispatch said Kimble had at least four outstanding warrants out of Bryan. The officer told Kimble he would be detained while the warrants were confirmed, but Kimble allegedly began walking away.

The officer said they tried to stop Kimble from moving away by grabbing his arm, but Kimble grabbed the officer and the two began struggling. Another officer arrived on the scene to help, according to police, and Kimble began struggling with both officers. One of the officers reported being elbowed in the chest by Kimble. Police said one of the officers was able to get Kimble to the ground and the other officer deployed their taser, which police said helped stop Kimble from fighting them.

Kimble refused medical care at the scene, according to police. The officers suffered injuries to their arms, hands and faces during the scuffle. Kimble is currently in the Brazos County Jail on over $24,000 bond.

