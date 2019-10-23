BRYAN, Texas — Save our Streets Ministry hosted the second Home Foundation Initiative program workshop.

This is the first year Bryan is kicking off its Initiative program meant to help people move out of manufactured homes and into stick-built ones.

The Mayor of Bryan says a serviceable mobile home lasts about 25 to 45 years.

“We estimate that we’ll need to have about ten mobile homes replaced each year and that’s why this program offers up to ten people each year the opportunity to do that,” said Mayor Andrew Nelson.

Qualifying families can apply, and they will be chosen on a first come first serve basis to receive ten thousand dollars. A part of this program also focuses on helping the residents become financially stable.

“The first step of this program is become a lendable customer. You have to be able to get a loan. Right? So even though we’re helping with the payment, you’re still going to be making payments. If you don’t have good enough credit, the first step of this program we work with our citizens to help them understand those things and build up their credit score,” said Mayor Nelson.

Applicants must have lived in Bryan for at least five years and must own the home they live in and the lot where the home currently is.

