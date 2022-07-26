Bryan city officials request lowering outdoor water usage

Bryan residents are requested to limit outdoor water usage to two days a week, between the hours of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The City of Bryan has requested that residents limit their outdoor water use in response to record-breaking temperatures, line breaks and a currently ongoing drought for the area.

The request is a part of the City’s Stage 1 Drought Contingency Plan, which is meant to be a community effort to prevent mandates from being implemented.

Residents are requested to restrict their outdoor water to two days out of the week, depending on what number their address ends in.

Addresses ending in 0, 1, 2 and commercial meters are requested to use water on Thursday and Sunday

Addresses ending in 3, 4, 5 and HOAs are requested to use water on Tuesday and Friday

Addresses ending in 6, 7, 8 and 9 are requested to use water on Wednesday and Saturday

During 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., residents are discouraged from using water outdoors unless it’s with a handheld water bucket or with handheld hoses attached with a positive pistol grip nozzle. Other devices that automatically shut off water flow when a hose isn’t operational can also be used.

Time restrictions do not apply to irrigation of commercial plant nurseries, irrigation using reclaimed water, new landscape installation during installation and the first 10 days, and the testing of new irrigation systems or existing irrigation systems being tested or under repair.

The full announcement from the City of Bryan can be found here.