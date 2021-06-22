Bryan Parks & Recreation and Facilities Director Linda Cornelius passes away

Cornelius passed after a battle with cancer

BRYAN, Texas — Linda Cornelius, Parks & Recreation and Facilities Director for the City of Bryan passed away Tuesday after a battle with cancer, the city announced.

Cornelius joined the City of Bryan in 2017 as the Parks & Rec Director and was named the Director of Parks, Recreation and Facilities in October of last year.

During her tenure, Cornelius lead several initiatives including the opening of the City Course at the Phillips Event Center, construction of Edgewater Park, the completion of the Sale Park Depot, creation of the Veterans Section of the Bryan City Cemetery and more.

Honoring her contributions, the City of Bryan passed a resolution on June 8 to name one of the fields at the recently renovated Travis Fields ballpark after Cornelius.

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson spoke highly of Cornelius and said she was a leader from her time as a Texas A&M track star to her time with the City of Bryan.

"Linda was a rare individual who excelled on and off the field – she is a legend," Mayor Nelson said in a press release. "We continue to pray for Linda and her family."