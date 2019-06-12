BRYAN, Texas —

The Bryan Police Department is being honored with a City Award by the National Association of Town Watch for its participation in National Night Out 2019.

National Night Out is a campaign used to increase crime prevention awareness, generate community participation against criminals, and strengthen partnerships between police and the communities they serve.

The award is selected annually by the Town Watch to honor individuals and organizations for outstanding participation, leadership and/or assistance during the National Night Out campaign.

Bryan was one of the 16,000 communities from all 50 states that participated in the event. Bryan PD held 42 National Night Out parties this year, and hopes to increase the number next year.

This is the fifth year in a row that the Bryan Police Department has received recognition for this event.

