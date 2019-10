BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Police Department needs your help. On August 1st, 2019, a gift card obtained through a phone scam was used at Walmart on Briarcrest. The person who used the card may live in the Houston area. If you have any information, Bryan PD asks you to call Detective Beau Wallace at 979-209-5455 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS .

