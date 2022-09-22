Pierce Street apartment fire claims man's life in Bryan

According to authorities, fire investigators found the man dead when they arrived on the scene.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan firefighters responded to a fire in the 400 block of Pierce Street at 9:35 p.m. on Weds, Sept. 21. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found 70-year-old James Green dead, according to Bryan FD Assistant Fire Marshal Gerald Burnett.

Neighbors at the scene reported a slight smoke smell after 8 p.m., according to authorities. It was also reported that a fire was not noticed until 9:30 p.m., when fire became visible at the roof of the house.

Authorities arrived at the scene at 9:35 p.m. and were unsure if anyone was in the residence, according to Burnett.