x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Pierce Street apartment fire claims man's life in Bryan

According to authorities, fire investigators found the man dead when they arrived on the scene.

More Videos

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan firefighters responded to a fire in the 400 block of Pierce Street at 9:35 p.m. on Weds, Sept. 21. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found 70-year-old James Green dead, according to Bryan FD Assistant Fire Marshal Gerald Burnett.

Neighbors at the scene reported a slight smoke smell after 8 p.m., according to authorities. It was also reported that a fire was not noticed until 9:30 p.m., when fire became visible at the roof of the house. 

Authorities arrived at the scene at 9:35 p.m. and were unsure if anyone was in the residence, according to Burnett.

According to authorities, the fire originated in the kitchen of the apartment. However, smoke alarms were noticeably absent at the scene of the fire.

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

   

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out