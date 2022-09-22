Pierce Street apartment fire claims man's life in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan firefighters responded to a fire in the 400 block of Pierce Street at 9:35 p.m. on Weds, Sept. 21. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found 70-year-old James Green dead, according to Bryan FD Assistant Fire Marshal Gerald Burnett.
Neighbors at the scene reported a slight smoke smell after 8 p.m., according to authorities. It was also reported that a fire was not noticed until 9:30 p.m., when fire became visible at the roof of the house.
Authorities arrived at the scene at 9:35 p.m. and were unsure if anyone was in the residence, according to Burnett.
According to authorities, the fire originated in the kitchen of the apartment. However, smoke alarms were noticeably absent at the scene of the fire.